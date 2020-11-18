21 minutes ago

Martin Amidu’s resignation as Special Prosecutor could have an adverse effect on the chances of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December elections, political analyst and lecturer Dr. Kobby Mensah has said.

In an interview with Joy News, Kobby Mensah said that some people who voted for the NPP in the 2016 elections due to the party's promise to fight corruption will be disappointed by Amidu’s exit and vote for a different party.

He stated that contrary to his promise to effectively tackle corruption, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been lukewarm in their corruption fight and that could affect them in the upcoming elections.

He explained that the setup of the Office of the Special Prosecutor was one of the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government and his resignation will impact negatively on their electoral fortunes.

Dr. Kobby Mensah cited a number of alleged corruption activities that have hit the NPP government and motioned that the failure of the government to carefully investigate and prosecute officials involved in these scandals could hurt them in the elections.

“If you analyze the people who actually brought this government into power, it includes the Coalition of Anti-corruption voters who believed the then candidate’s promise to eradicate corruption and the Coalition of Working Class who loved policies like the Free SHS and the 1D 1F.

“But looking at things now, I wouldn’t be far from right to suggest that the Coalition of Anti-corruption voters are saddened and disappointed with the President’s handling of corrupt issues,” he stated.

Martin Amidu resigned on Monday, November 16, 2020, due to what he contends to be interference from the government.

His resignation letter was accepted by President Nana Akufo-Addo who in a statement responded to the claims by Amidu and refuted the allegation of interference from him or any member of his government.

Ghanaweb