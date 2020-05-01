3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko coach Masaud Didi Dramani has dismissed claims that he applied for the vacant Ghana Football Association(GFA)technical director job.

The GFA has been on the look out for a credible replacement for the long serving Francis Oti Akenteng who bowed out last month after more than a decade in charge.

The Football Association has announced that they have conducted interviews with six persons with three of them Ghanaians and the other three expatriates.

Speculation has been rife that Masaud Didi Dramani is among the three locals who have applied for the top job but has denied in an interview with Kmasi based Fox Fm.

"I am still contracted to FC Nordsjaelland, the right time will come, I am in a learning process, and God’s time is the best”, the former Black Maidens head coach said.

The FC Nordsjaelland trainer has distanced himself from the GFA top job as he says it's too soon and he is still contracted to his current employers.