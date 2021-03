3 hours ago

Member of Parliament(MP) for MPraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah affectionately called ‘OPK’ says wearing a mask can help curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

He urged Ghanaians to always wear their masks despite the vaccination to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Please wear your masks even after vaccination. Universal masking is needed until COVID-19 is under control,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Ghana’s new COVID-19 cases are now 489, with active cases of 5,145 and 629 deaths.