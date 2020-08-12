2 hours ago

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has donated a 33-seater Isuzu bus to the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) through the Ministry of Education at a short ceremony at the Ministry in Accra.

This followed a request to the Minister by NUGS.

The Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh subsequently facilitated the process through a collaboration with MASLOC, via its Chief Executive, Mr. Stephen Amoah and the board chair, Mr. Seth Baah.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh thanked MASLOC for responding to the call for assistance to NUGS and expressed his confidence that the bus will better facilitate the student body’s work and improve its operations.

Receiving the keys to the bus from the Minister, the President of NUGS, Mr. Isaac Jay Hyde stated, “We truly appreciate the guidance of His Excellency the President and the Honourable Minister’s guidance in ensuring that there is unity in the ranks of NUGS. They have been true fathers to us in all our deliberations and it has been a pleasure to work and interact with them”, he stated.

In attendance at the event were the Deputy Minister of Education (TVET), Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo , the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwaa, senior officials of both the Ministry and the GES, the NPP’s National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye and other executive members of NUGS.