4 hours ago

The Upper West Regional Minister Hon. Dr. Hafiz Bn Salih has said government is committed to ensuring an environment free from diseases such as COVID19 for all persons including students and teachers when they are in school soon.

He said this was the major reason why government contracted Zoomlion Ghana Limited to carry out disinfection exercises in all educational institutions to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Regional Minister said this when he launched the Mass Disinfection of military garrisons, churches, mosques and schools programme in Wa.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate with Zoomlion for a successful exercise.

Dr. Sally expressed satisfaction in the work that Zoomlion is offering to Ghanaians.

The Regional Director of Education of the Upper West Region, Mr. Godfred Dongyeru expressed the readiness of the Ghana Education Service to collaborate with Zoomlion to disinfect all tertiary, second circle and basic schools across the Region.

He said the need for this exercise in the schools cannot be over emphasized.

He said 804 basic, 46 secondary and vocational schools 5 tertiary institutions are to be disinfected to pave way for the resumption of schools as proclaimed by the president in his last address to the nation.

General manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited of the Upper West Region, Mr Emmanuel Volsuuri expressed the preparedness of his company to handle all disinfection and fumigation active in the region and the entire Ghana.

He urged other corporate institutions such as the banks, shop operators and filling stations among others to contact the regional offices of Zoomlion for services at reduced cost.

Mr. Volsuuri said the company has the capacity in terms of human and material resources to execute all such exercises as was done in similar ventures within the region.