16 minutes ago

Teen sensation Jeremy Doku is a hot commodity with many foreign club showing an interest in the talented winger although his club Anderlecht are reluctant to sell him.

Jérémy Doku is part of the future of RSC Anderlecht. His performance is on the rise and that has not gone unnoticed abroad.

He was allowed to visit Liverpool before but eventually chose to stay with RSC Anderlecht for a few more years.

Calciomercato reports interest from many foreign clubs such as Red Bull Leipzig, Liverpool (especially trainer Jürgen Klopp would be a big fan of Doku) and also AC Milan.

