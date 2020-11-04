1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been dealt a huge blow with barely two weeks to the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Creative midfielder hub Mudasiru Salifu has suffered a debilitating injury that will rule him out for some weeks.

According to the club, the player has suffered an injury to his fourth Metatarsal and is expected to miss several weeks of action.

The talented midfielder has been bedeviled by several injury worries as last season he sat out most weeks due to injury concerns.

Kotoko are currently preparing for the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season and will on Thursday host lower tier side Achiken United in a pre-season friendly match at the Adako Jachie training grounds.

The porcupine warriors will open their season with a match against Techiman Eleven Wonders

