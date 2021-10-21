1 hour ago

As part of preparations towards the 2021/22 league season, the Ghana Football association (GFA) will organise a one-day training workshop for Match Commissioners on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The training workshop will see Match Commissioners who have been selected to officiate in the Ghana Premier League in the coming season all in attendance.

The workshop is expected to begin from 10am on Wednesday at the GFA Conference room.

Key areas of importance which will be looked at during the course include;

-How to use the competition management system effectively, the key roles of a match Commissioner.

-How to conduct technical meetings and report writing.

-amendment to the laws of the game.

-GFA statutes and regulations.

-Integrity values.