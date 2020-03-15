1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics recovered from their four nil thrashing at the hands of neigbours and cross town rivals Accra Hearts of Oak last week.

The wonder club recorded an impressive 2-1 win over wasteful Liberty Professionals in an entertaining game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Olympics broke the deadlock of the game in the 24th minute through a corner kick which was tapped home by Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye at the far post after some slack defending from the Liberty defence.

Liberty Professionals have struggled in parts this season but quickly grabbed the equalizer just before halftime through a penalty after a foul in the box.

Up stepped Elvis Kyei Baffour who brilliant converted the penalty beyond the reach of the Olympics goalkeeper to pull parity.

The Dade boys pushed for the winner and it duly arrived after a corner kick was poorly cleared by the Liberty defence with Yussif Razak chesting the ball before lashing home a volley from the edge of the box into the top right corner but the Liberty goalie could have done better.

Liberty were guilty of wasting several good opportunities which came their way in the game and left empty handed.