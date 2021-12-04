2 hours ago

League leaders Asante Kotoko will renew their long standing rivalry on the domestic front on Sunday when they lock horns with King Faisal at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors face their City rivals on Match Day 6 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League – a game that pits the leaders against second placed King Faisal Babes.

Asante Kotoko’s flying start to the season was halted last week when they drew 0-0 with Karela United at Aiyinase to end their 5 match winning start to the season. The Ghanaian giants however did well to protect their unbeaten run by holding out for a draw.

King Faisal will look to pick points off the Reds – But that won’t come cheap as Asante Kotoko have yet to lose at home. They have also not conceded in Kumasi since the commencement of the League and King Faisal must break their back to change the record.

Asante Kotoko have not leaked in a single goal since the opening day win against Dreams FC in Accra where they came from a goal down to win 3-1 with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku netting for the Still Believe lads. Both teams have impressed since the start of the 2021/2022 league campaign.

Asante Kotoko lead the League table with 13 points – 3 points ahead of King Faisal who are in second place with 10 points from five matches.

The Porcupine Warriors have been boosted by the return of Richmond Lamptey who is back from a leg injury sustained against Eleven Wonders on Match Day 4.

The former Inter Allies man trained on Thursday and could be available for the game on Sunday. Aside, Lamptey, star performers Isaac Oppong, Fabio Gama and midfield kingpin Mudasiru Salifu aim to keep the unbeaten run unscathed with a win on Sunday.

King Faisal have also been good this season as they have come up with some eye catching performances at the Baba Yara stadium. Osman Ibrahim –on loan from Kotoko has been one of the best players in the side with the likes of Enoch Morrison, Emmanuel Sarkodie and Atta Kusi looking to make history by securing a win to take hold of the top spot.

Even though Asante Kotoko will start as favourites, King Faisal are certainly looking for an upset on Sunday.

The match is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Baba Yara stadium and will be live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Berekum Chelsea will be seeking to make their home advantage count when they take on Real Tamale United at the Golden City Park.

Fresh from their 2-0 win against Hearts of Oak, Ashanti Gold have the chance to record back to back wins at home as they take on Legon Cities at the Len Clay stadium.

Dreams FC threw away a precious lead to lose 3-1 to Bechem United last week. The Still Believe lads have a great chance to return to winning ways on Sunday when they take on tackle Bibiani Gold Stars at the Theatre of Dreams - Dawu.

Wonder Club Accra Great Olympics are up against Bechem United at the Accra Sports stadium after falling 1-0 to WAFA last Saturday. The Dade Boys conceded a late penalty at the WAFA arena in Sogakope to lose to the Academy boys with Justus Torsutsey scoring the only goal of the match in the 95th minute.