The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 17 of the Access Bank Division One League midweek games.

Below are the Match Officials:

DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH. VICTORY CLUB VS WA SUNTAA VENUE: WENCHI STADIUM REFEREE: GILBERT AMOAH AYARIGA ASSISTANTS: PAUL ADUKO AND YAKUBU ABDUL RAHMAN 4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE MATCH COMMISSIONER: PATRICK OSAE – LARTEY VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL MUMIN GFA CAMERAMAN: SAMUEL DZIMADO DATE: TUESDAY, MARCH 12, 2024 – 10:00AM MATCH: WA POWER VS STEADFAST VENUE: WA STADIUM REFEREE. OLIVER TETTEH ASSISTANTS: GEORGE A. AKISBOKA AND ERNEST AWINBIRE AYAMGA 4TH REFEREE: NATHAN ANAFO MATCH COMMISSIONER: AYOO LUKE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISMAIL SANNI GFA CAMERAMAN: ERNEST ASSAW DATE: TUESDAY, MARCH 12, 2024-3:00PM MATCH: MAANA VS TAMALE CITY VENUE: MALIK JABIR STADIUM REFEREE: MATHEW ATTUAH ASSISTANTS: BAWA HARUNA AND ROBERT ADUKO SUNDAY 4TH REFEREE: NYAABILE MAHAMUDU IBRAHIM MATCH COMMISSIONER: ISAAKA ABDUL ANAS VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISMAIL SANNI GFA CAMERAMAN: ERNEST ASSAW DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH: TECHIMAN HEROES VS NOTHERN CITY VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK REFEREE: WUTTIRIRAH HERBET HAMZA ASSISTANTS: ABDULAI ABDUL – SALAM AND IDDRISU ISSAHAKU 4TH REFEREE: SIELA MAHAMA ADAMS MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALBERT COMMEY VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL GFA CAMERAMAN: WILLIAM ARTHUR DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH: BAFFOUR SOCCER ACADEMY VS BA UNITED – LIVE MATCH VENUE: NANA KORANMANSA PARK REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH ASSISTANTS: ALICE FARIZUA CHAKULE AND PATRICIA KYERAA 4TH REFEREE: BARIKISU SALIFU MATCH COMMISSIONER. ARTHUR MANFRED VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH: DEBIBI UTD VS MIGHTY ROYALS VENUE: DEBIBI PRESBY PARK REFEREE: MATHEW AYISU ASSISTANTS: MOHAMMED MOHAMMED AND MOHAMMED ALHASSAN 4TH REFEREE: UMAR ABUBAKARI SADIQ MATCH COMMISSIONER: OSEI KORANTENG VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL ANAFO GFA CAMERAMAN: SAMUEL DZIMADO DATE: THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2024 MATCH: LIBERTY YOUTH VS BEREKUM CITY VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW STADIUM REFEREE: DANIEL OTENG ASSISTANTS: GEORGE OWUSU AMPONSEM AND HENRY ESSEL 4TH REFEREE. SULEMAN LATIF MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWESI ASANTE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL GFA CAMERAMAN: WILLIAM ARTHUR DATE: THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2024 MATCH: YOUNG APOSTLES VS ELEVEN WONDERS VENUE : WENCHI STADIUM REFEREE. IDDRISU UMAR ASSISTANTS. ABDUL RAHAMAN ABUGBILLA AND SEIDU ABDULAI 4 TH REFEREE. YAHYA IBRAHIM MATCH COMMISSIONER. ABUKARI MUSTAPHA VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL MUMIN GFA CAMERA MAN:EDWARD KARIKARI

DATE: THURSDAY, MARCH 14, 2024 MATCH: YOUNG REDBULL VS SHARKS VENUE: ROBERT MENSAH STADIUM REFEREE: KWADWO APPIAH – NYARKO ASSISTANTS: DORIS ESSUMAN DARKO AND MARY TEI 4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL ODOOM MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS AGGREY VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JOSEPH OFORI MENSAH GFA CAMERAMAN: RICHMOND OBENG DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH: DWARFS VS FUTURE STARS VENUE: ROBERT MENSAH STADIUM REFEREE: CLEMENT KWAME NKUAH ASSISTANTS: SHERIFF KWEKU DUAH AND SALIFU IBRAHIM BABA 4TH REFEREE: DAVID PARKER MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL AUBYN VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: LUKEMAN AYINDE GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC ARYEE DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH: ASEKEM VS NZEMA KOTOKO VENUE: BEPOSO MINI STADIUM REFEREE: JOSEPH PIMPONG ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ASIEDU AND VITU MAAKAPIEK PUTITRU 4TH REFEREE: ALBERT GYABAAH YEBOAH MATCH COMMISSIONER. RICHARD GYABAAH YEBOAH GFA CAMERAMAN: JESSIE ATTA DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH: ALL BLACKS VS HOLY STARS VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM REFEREE: SELORM KPORMEGBE ASSISTANTS: DAVID ADDICO AND YAYHA ASHIKWEI MENSAH 4TH REFEREE: ANGEL ELISHA MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWSON AMOAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL AKROBOTO GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH: SOCCER INTELLECTUALS VS SKYY FC VENUE: EDUYAW ASASAN PARK REFEREE: ERIC ODONKOR ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL OPOKU AND JOHN NYAVOR 4TH REFEREE: GOERGE SODJONU EFFAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL TWUMASI VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SHAIBU ISSAKA GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH: KING FIASAL VS SEFWI ALLSTARS VENUE: EJISU OKESE PARK REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYAMEKYE AND SAMUEL OWUSU 4TH REFEREE: MORO IDDRISU MATCH COMMISSIONER: ISAAC SODJONU TETTEH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: HELEN DARKO GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO KING DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH: PAC ACADEMY VS VIPERS VENUE: MOHAMMED KAMIL PARK REFEREE: CAPT. CORNELIUS NETTEY ASSISTANTS: FESTUS N. NGBANGNAN AND PAUL DEYEGBE 4TH REFEREE: BENEDICT OPPONG ANANE MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL AMEWONYE GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024 MATCH: ROSPACK VS NEW EDUBIASE VENUE: AKOON PARK REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILON ASSISTANTS: MARVELOUS AMEDIOLE AND JOSHUA AGBO 4TH REFEREE: DANIEL OPPONG AMOAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANCIS ACQUAH ESHUN VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG