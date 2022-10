10 minutes ago

The Referees Committee has announced Match Officials for Matchweek four of the betPawa Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials

REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: MONDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2022

MATCH: SAMARTEX FC VS GREAT OLYMPICS

VENUE: AKOON PARK, TARKWA

REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU

ASSISTANTS: COURAGE KUEDUFIA & ALES OSAM

4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL QUANSAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALEX AZAMETI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN AGYAM

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS

DATE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2022

MATCH: ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK VS BIBIANI GOLD STARS

VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: EMMANUEL TAMPURI

ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALANGUENA & EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE

4TH REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2022

MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS KOTOKU ROYALS

VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK

REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL LATIF

ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH &SETH ABLETOR

4TH REFEREE: BENJAMIN K. SEFAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG

GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA

DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2022

MATCH: NSOATREMAN FC VS KARELA UNITED FC

VENUE: NANA KRONMANSAH PARK

REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN

ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY & PASCAL MAWULI

4TH REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWDI ABDUL RAZAK

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

DATE: MONDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2022

MATCH: KING FAISAL FC VS ASANTE KOTOKO

VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM

REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO

ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLANGANU & GABRIEL BOATENG

4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF QADIRI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM LANTEQUAYE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2022

MATCH: MEDEAMA SC VS ADUANA FC

VENUE: AKOON PARK, TARKWA

REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY

ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & ATO YAWSON

4TH REFEREE: IMORO OSMAN

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EGBERT LARYEA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN AGYAM

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS

DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2022

MATCH: LEGON CITIES FC VS BEREKUM CHELSEA

VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM

REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA

ASSISTANTS: SULEMANA SALAU DEEN & THEOPHILUS AKUGRE

4TH REFEREE: NYAABULE MOHAMMED IBRAHIM

MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD IDDRISU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL DOSE

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI

DATE: MONDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2022

MATCH: TAMALE CITY VS RTU

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM

REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAU

ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI FUSEINI & MIKAAL II FAUZAN

4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: TASEMBEDU OSMANE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2022

MATCH: DREAMS FC VS ACCRA LIONS

VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS

REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA

ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYAMEKYE & DAVID ADDICO

4TH REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ASANTE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DELALI PHRANK AWUTEY

GFA CAMERAMAN: