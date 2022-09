2 hours ago

The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League continues this weekend across the country.The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 2 of the betPawa Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials for Matchweek 2:

MATCH: NSOATREMAN VRS GOLDSTARS

DATE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022

VENUE: NANA KONAMANSAH PARK, NSOATRE

REFEREE:ABDUL LATIFF QADIR

ASSISTANTS:ALHASAN ABDUL RAUF AND MIKAAL-IL FAUZAN

4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL OTOO

MATCH COMMISIONER: YEBOAH ACHEAMPONG

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH

LIVE ON STARTIMES

MATCH: KING FAISAL VRS ADUANA STARS

DATE: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

VENUE:BABA YARA STADIUM, KUMASI

REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA

ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ASANTE AND JASPER ADENYO

4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL DON QUANSAH

MATCH COMMISIONER: ALHASSAN SEIDU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI

MATCH: DREAMS VRS KOTOKU ROYALS

DATE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2022

VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU

REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO

ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND ROLAND ADDY

4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU

MATCH COMMISIONER:GABRIEL INKOOM

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DELALI PHRANK AWUTEY

LIVE ON STARTIMES

MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VRS GREAT OLYMPICS

DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2022

VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN

ASSISTANTS: RICHARD NARTEY AND DAVID ADDICO

4TH REFEREE:FRANKLIN AKUMATEY

MATCH COMMISIONER:ANNAN LOMOTEY

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS

LIVE ON STARTIMES

MATCH: MEDEAMA VRS REAL TAMALE UNITED

DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2022

VENUE: AKOON PARK, TARKWA

REFEREE: MARTINS AKUDZI

ASSISTANTS: SETH ABLETOR AND THEOPHILUS AKUGRE

4TH REFEREE:LAUD NETTEY

MATCH COMMISIONER:ODURO NYARKO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA

MATCH: SAMARTEX VRS CHELSEA

DATE: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

VENUE: AKOON PARK, TARKWA

REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH

ASSISTANTS:EMMANUEL ARKAFFIE AND ALHASSAN ABDULAI

4TH REFEREE:ROBERT MUSEY

MATCH COMMISIONER:CHARLES DARKWAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

MATCH: TAMALE CITY VRS LEGON CITIES

DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2022

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE

REFEREE: CLEMENT KWAME NKUAH

ASSISTANTS:FREDERICK DANFUL AND GILBERT ADOM MENSAH

4TH REFEREE:GEORGE MAWULI VORMAWOR

MATCH COMMISIONER:NANA BOAMAH DARKO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED

GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED

MATCH: ACCRA LIONS VRS KARELA

DATE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2022

VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA

ASSISTANTS:BAWA HARUNA AND SULEMANA SALAU DEEN

4TH REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA

MATCH COMMISIONER: JAMES AMEGATSEY

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI

MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VRS KOTOKO

DATE: OUTSTANDING

VENUE:

REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE

ASSISTANTS:STEPHEN BALANGUENA AND FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR

4TH REFEREE: JACOB ASSAFUAH

MATCH COMMISIONER: SAMUEL GYESI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: