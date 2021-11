34 minutes ago

Th Division One League returns this weekend with some exciting line up of games schduled to be played on Matchweek One of the 2021/22 League season

Th Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announcd Match Officials for Match Day One.

Below are the match officials for DOL Day One:

ZONE ONE

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2021 MATCH: YOUNG APOSTLES VS STEADFAST VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN REFEREE:ISSIFU MUSTAPHA ASSISTANTS: ABRAHAM NDEEGO & ROBERT SUNDAY ADUKO 4TH REFEREE: MATTEN ATUAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWASI ASANTE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021 MATCH: DREAM TAMALE VS WA SUNTAA VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE REFEREE: JOSHUA TENGIZE ASSISTANTS: MICHAEL ALUGMI &FELIX APULA 4TH REFEREE: ERIC OSAFO ASAMOAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: AYOO LUKE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021 MATCH: WA YAASIN VS BOLDA ALL STARS VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN REFEREE: DAVID ADANNEY ASSISTANTS: SAMUEL OWUSU & IBRAHIM MORO ADAMS 4TH REFEREE: IDDRISU MUSTAPHA MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN ALIDU ALHASSAN VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

DATE: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2021 MATCH: NKORANZA WARRIORS VS BOFOAKWA VNUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN REFEREE: IBRAHIM AYAABA ASSISTANTS: YAKUBU SAYIBU & MOHAMMED ALHASSAN 4TH REFEREE: IBRAHIM AMADU MATCH COMMISSIONER: OSEI KWADWO VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2021 MATCH: KINTAMPO VS MIGHTY ROYALS VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN REFEREE: SAMUEL YEBOAH ASSISTANTS: MATHIAS KOFFI KWADIO & VICTOR TWUM OBOUR 4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED ZAKARIA MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABUBAKARI GANIYU VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: BAFFOUR SOC. ACA VS UNITY FC VENUE: TWUMASI SPORTS COMPLEX REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH ASSISTANTS: ABDUL RAHMAN ABUGBIUA & ELIJAH AMOAH 4TH REFEREE: RICHMOND ADJEI MATCH COMMISSIONER: MUMUNI ISSAKA VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021 MATCH: BA UTD VS NSOATREMAN VENUE: BAFFOUR AWUAH PARK REFEREE: SIRAJ YAHYA ASSISTANTS: ALICE FARIZUA CHAKULE & BEDIAKO MARFO 4TH REFEREE: IDDRISU UMAR MATCH COMMISSIONER: HAMIDU SEIDU BOMISON VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: TAMALE CITY VS ARSENAL VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM REFEREE: GILBERT AMOAH AVARIGA ASSISTANTS: IDRRISU ISSAHAKU & IDDRISU NUHU IS- HAQ 4TH REFEREE: : SIELA MAHAMA ADAM MATCH COMMISSIONER: STEPHEN KPEN VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021 MATCH: ACHIKEN VS NEW EDUBIASE VENUE: NANA GYAMFI PARK REFEREE: DANIEL AMOAH OPPONG ASSISTANTS: MARY TEI & EMMANUEL ESSUMAN ARTHUR 4TH REFEREE: ALFRED TABI MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL TWUMASI VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: SAMARTEX VS DEPORTIVO VENUE: SAMARTEX PARK REFEREE:JIBREAAL SULEMANA ASSISTANTS: JOHN ANSAH & ISAAC NYARKO 4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL ODOOM MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ADJEI KANE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021 MATCH: PACIFIC HEROES VS NZEMA KOTOKO VENUE: EJISU OKESE PARK REFEREE: HANS MENSAH ASSISTANTS: AGBESHIE ADAMS & DANIEL EKOW AKOTO 4TH REFEREE: KWADZO APPIAH NYARKO MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANK NIMAKO VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: ALL BLACKS VS FUTURE STARS VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS ASSISTANTS: KWAME FRIMPONG & JAMES AINOOSON 4TH REFEREE: ERIC KORNIE MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL KOFI BAAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: SOCCER INTELLECTUALS VS HOLY STARS VENUE: AJUMAKO ASSASAN PARK REFEREE: JOYCE OBENEWAA APPIAH ASSISTANTS: PAUL DEYEGBE & GABRIEL BOATENG 4TH REFEREE: BLISS DOUGLAS KPORHA MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALEXANDER AZAMETI VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: HASAACAS VS UNISTAR VENUE: GYANDU PARK REFEREE: GIDEON NII COFIE ASSISTANTS: DIVINE GBOLOMOR & PATRICK PETEX OSEI 4TH REFEREE: LAND NETTEY MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS AGGREY VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: WASSAMAN VS SKYY VENUE: EJISU OKESE PARK REFEREE: DANIEL ATUOBI BOATENG ASSISTANTS: DORIS ESSUMAN DARKO & PATRICK APPIAH KODUA 4TH REFEREE: FELIX AGBOZO MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH BUCKMAN VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: BYF VS EBUSUA DWARFS VENUE: NANA GYAMFI PARK REFEREE: EMMANUEL GRAHAM ASSISTANTS: SAMUEL KUSI ANTWI & SULEMANA MOHAMMED 4TH REFEREE: PROSPER ACQUAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD GYABAAH YEBOAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021 MATCH: Akatsi All Stars vs Mighty Jets VENUE: WAFA PARK, SOGAKOPE REFEREE: Joseph Pimpong ASSISTANTS: Isaac Duodu & Augustine Afful 4TH REFEREE: Makafui Reuben Gleku MATCH COMMISSIONER: John Obuobwa VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SANDOCAL AKPABLI GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: INTER ALLIES VS LIBERTY PROF VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU REFEREE: EMMANUEL BAAH ASSISTANTS: JOSEPH LARYEA & JOSHUA ANANE 4TH REFEREE: ISAAC ADJANOR MATCH COMMISSIONER: KUEDUFIA FAMOUS VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021 MATCH: YOUNG WISE VS KRYSTAL PALACE VENUE: AKIM TAFO ROVERS PARK REFEREE:JOSEPH OSAFO ASSISTANTS: ERNEST AKATEY & BLESS KLU 4TH REFEREE: ERIC ODONKOR MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANTHONY ANNOR VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: UNCLE T VS HEART OF LIONS VENUE: FRED CRENTSIL PARK, PRAMPRAM REFEREE: FERDINAND NYANYI ASSISTANTS: BLESS AWADZI & PATRICK GOHA 4TH REFEREE: NASHIRU ABDUL LATIF MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD IDDRISU VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

DATE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021 MATCH: SUSUBIRIBI VS KWAEBIBIRM VENUE: AKIM TAFO ROVERS PARK REFEREE: GODWIN KOFI KPODO ASSISTANTS: SAMUEL DAVOR & MICHAEL BOATENG 4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO MATCH COMMISSIONER: OLIVERT AMOAKO VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021 – 10AM MATCH: VISION VS KOTOKO ROYALS VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU REFEREE: MATTHEW AYISU ASSISTANTS: YEVOO YAO & KINGSLEY ASARE 4TH REFEREE: BISMARK ASANTE MATCH COMMISSIONER: CAESAR – HEH FRANKLIN VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: BERNARD AGBODZA

DATE: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021 MATCH: GOLDEN KICKS VS TEMA YOUTH VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU REFEREE: GEORGE AMOAH ASSISTANTS: JOHN NYAVOR & ADAM ALHAJI MUTTAWAKIL 4TH REFEREE: ISAAC BROBBEY MATCH COMMISSIONER: EGBERT LARYEA VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: SATURDAY, NO MATCH: ACCRA CITY VS NANIA VENUE: CARL RDANSOMAN REFEREE: BRIGHT APEAMANYO ASSISTANTS: TANKO AYUBA GIBRINE & MUSAH M. BASHIRU 4TH REFEREE: CALEB ABOTSI MATCH COMMISSIONER: SOWAH GHARTEY VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN:

