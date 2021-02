8 minutes ago

The match officials for Matchweek 6 of the 2020/21 Ghana Division One League season have been appointed.

See who will be officiating in the sixth round of fixtures including the GFA Cameraman and Venue Media Officers:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE ONE

DATE: Monday, February 8, 2021 MATCH: Techiman City vs Bofoakwa (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Techiman REFEREE: Aziz Sintuo Niatre ASSISTANTS: Paul Aduko & Ernest Awinbire Ayamba 4TH REFEREE: Mohammed Nyabila MATCH COMMISSIONER: Osei Kwadwo VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Osman Faisal GFA CAMERAMAN: Afriyie Akuffo King (Kofi Sika)

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Nkoranza vs Mighty Royals VENUE: Nkoranza Childrens park REFEREE: Wuttirirah Herbert Hamza ASSISTANTS: Samuel Owusu & Moro Ahmed Donmua 4TH REFEREE: Maurice A. Nkani MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Agyei VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Frank Amankwah GFA CAMERAMAN: Reindorf Opoku

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Kintampo vs Berekum Arsenals VENUE: Kintampo REFEREE: Mahama Adam Siela ASSISTANTS: Gabriel Boateng & Abdul Rahman Yakubu 4TH REFEREE: Alhassan Abdul Rashid W. MATCH COMMISSIONER: Issaka A. Anas VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: Stephen Bedie

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Yendi Gbewaa vs Steadfast VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: Ernest Baafi ASSISTANTS: George Owusu Amponsah & Samuel Kusi Antwi 4TH REFEREE: Amadu Ibrahim MATCH COMMISSIONER: M.I Salisu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Muntaka Mohammed GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Young Apostles vs Wa Suntaa VENUE: Coronation park, Sunyani REFEREE: Richmond Tabi ASSISTANTS: Theophilus Akugre & Festus Nyanja Nbangnan 4TH REFEREE: Oliver Tetteh MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mumuni Issaka VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Mark Sasu

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Unity vs BA United VENUE: Wamanafo Comm park. REFEREE: Siraj Yahiya ASSISTANTS: Felix Apula & Sayibu Yakubu 4TH REFEREE: Mohammed Zakaria MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mustapha Mohammed VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Thomas Opoku GFA CAMERAMAN: Jessie Atta

DATE: Saturday, February 6, 2021 MATCH: Tamale City vs Crocodile Stars VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: John Noble Koomson ASSISTANTS: Cletus Azor Azupero & Moro Adams Ibrahim 4TH REFEREE: Abdul Aziz Modaari Saeed MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abubakar Kassim VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Sey Mubarik GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Nsoatreman vs RTU VENUE: Twumasi Sports Complex REFEREE: Eric Osafo Asamoah ASSISTANTS: Nuhu Is-Haq Iddrisu 4TH REFEREE: Eliasu Sintuo Tonsuglo MATCH COMMISSIONER: Kwasi Asante VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Richard Agyei GFA CAMERAMAN: Kwaku Kwaning

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE TWO

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Pacific Heroes vs Achiken VENUE: Agogo Collins SHS REFEREE: Bliss Douglas Kporha ASSISTANTS: Abdul Rahman Abugbila & Emmanuel Opoku 4TH REFEREE: Ali Asante MATCH COMMISSIONER: Richard Osei Yaw VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Prince Baah GFA CAMERAMAN: Ben Enyinda

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Bibiani Goldstars vs Asokwa Deportivo VENUE: Dun’s park, Bibiani REFEREE: Solomon Mordey ASSISTANTS: Bless Klu & Isaac Nyarko 4TH REFEREE: Iddrisu Moro MATCH COMMISSIONER: Samuel Acheampong VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Seth GFA CAMERAMAN: Gabriel Frimpong

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Bekwai Youth FA vs Skyy VENUE: Nana Gyamfi park, Bekwai REFEREE: Daniel Oppong Amoah ASSISTANTS: Abraham Ndeego & Daniel Ekow Akoto 4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Don Quansah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Richard G. Yeboah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalil Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: James Attobrah

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Swedru All Blacks vs Nzema Kotoko VENUE: Swedru Stadium REFEREE: Emmanuel Asare Darko ASSISTANTS: Isaac Duodu & Michael Boateng 4TH REFEREE: Franklin Akumatey MATCH COMMISSIONER: K. Mensah Bediako VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Emmanuel Akroboto GFA CAMERAMAN: Mary Naquentera

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Wassaman vs Star Madrid VENUE: Ejisu Comm. park REFEREE: Isaac Simmon Bassaw ASSISTANTS: Abudu Fatal Zakari & Abraham Kyeremanteng 4TH REFEREE: Francis Xavier Adams MATCH COMMISSIONER: E.M.A. Laryea VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: Isaac Nyarko

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Samartex vs New Edubiase VENUE: Samreboi REFEREE: Emmanuel Odoom ASSISTANTS: Agbeshie Adams & Joshua Anane 4TH REFEREE: Kwadwo Appiah-Nyarko MATCH COMMISSIONER: Joseph K. Buckman VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Kwasi Abronoma GFA CAMERAMAN: Kojo Sassah

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Proud United vs Unistar VENUE: Sekondi Gyandu park REFEREE: Reuben Gleku Makafui ASSISTANTS: Henry Essel Bediako & Alice F Chakule 4TH REFEREE: Bismark Asante MATCH COMMISSIONER: Joseph Appiah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Felix Boansi GFA CAMERAMAN: John Afful

DATE: Sunday, February 7, 2021 MATCH: Vipers vs Hasaacas VENUE: Robert Mensah Stadium (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) REFEREE: Emmanuel Graham ASSISTANTS: Michael Abaanyigaya Alugmi & Emmanuel Asiedu 4TH REFEREE: Forster Bastiours MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abubakari Mustapha VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Joseph Ofori Mensah GFA CAMERAMAN: Elvis Mensah