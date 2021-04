58 minutes ago

The final round of matches for the first round of the 2020/21 Division One League season will end this weekend across the country.

Match Officials for Week 15 of the Division One League have been announced.

Below are the Match Officials for Day 15:

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Unity vs RTU VENUE: Kenyasi Town park REFEREE: Joseph Kwofie ASSISTANTS: Henry Essel Bediako & Abraham Kyeremanteng 4TH REFEREE: Amadu Ibrahim MATCH COMMISSIONER: Eben Atta Kakra Fosu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Kyei GFA CAMERAMAN: Ernest Assaw

DATE: Saturday, April 3, 2021 MATCH: Steadfast vs Wa Suntaa VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: Godwin Tordzro ASSISTANTS: Gabriel Boateng & Mathias Koffi Kouadio 4TH REFEREE: John Koomson MATCH COMMISSIONER: Amoako Williams VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Muntaka Mohammed GFA CAMERAMAN: Jessie Atta

DATE: Friday, April 2, 2021 MATCH: Nsoatreman vs Nkoranza VENUE: Sunyani Coronation park REFEREE: Richmond Adjei ASSISTANTS: Samuel Owusu & Felix Apula 4TH REFEREE: Herbert Hamza Wuttirirah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Albert Commey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Richard Agyei GFA CAMERAMAN: Ernest Assaw

DATE: Friday, April 2, 2021 MATCH: Techiman City vs Tamale City VENUE: Techiman REFEREE: Moro Iddrisu ASSISTANTS: Alice Farizua Chakule & Emmanuel Opoku 4TH REFEREE: Ali Asante MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Agyei VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Osman Faisal GFA CAMERAMAN: Abdul Samed

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Kintampo vs Young Apostles VENUE: Kintampo park REFEREE: Issifu Mustapha ASSISTANTS: Paul Aduko & Sumaila Issah 4TH REFEREE: Albert Azantilow MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abubakari Abdul Ganiyu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Thomas Opoku GFA CAMERAMAN: Samuel Dzimado

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Bofoakwa United vs Berekum Arsenal (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Sunyani Coronation park REFEREE: Ernest Baafi ASSISTANTS: Theophilus Akugre & Ibrahim Moro Adams 4TH REFEREE: Sakibu Salifu MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mustapha Mohammed VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Afriyie Akuffo King (Kofi Sika)

DATE: Saturday, April 3, 2021 MATCH: BA United vs Mighty Royals VENUE: Sunyani Coronation park REFEREE: Maurice Anankani ASSISTANTS: Boniface Kwose & Robert Sunday Aduko 4TH REFEREE: Francis Xavier Adam MATCH COMMISSIONER: Alhassan Alidu Alhassan VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Mark Sasu

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Yendi Gbewaa vs Crocodiles VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: Hans Mensah ASSISTANTS: Abdul Rahman Abugbilla & Ahmed Moro Donmua 4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Don Quansah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Richard Iddrisu Ewuntomah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Muntaka Mohammed GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Achiken vs Star Madrid VENUE: Jamsco park, Assin Fosu REFEREE: Emmanuel Graham ASSISTANTS: Moses Amegbetor & Emmanuel Asiedu 4TH REFEREE: Theresa Bremansu MATCH COMMISSIONER: Emmanuel Boakye VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: Ben Enyinda

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Wassaman vs Goldstars VENUE: Nana Gyamfi park, Bekwai REFEREE: Ayaaba Ibrahim ASSISTANTS: Mohammed Alhassan & Mohammed Mohammed 4TH REFEREE: Sulemana Latif MATCH COMMISSIONER: Dawson Latif VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalil Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: James Attobrah

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Hasaacas vs Deportivo VENUE: Gyandu park REFEREE: Samuel Yeboah ASSISTANTS: Emmanuel Arkaifie & Elijah Amoah 4TH REFEREE: Mohammed Zakaria MATCH COMMISSIONER: Richard Adu Gyamfi VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Felix Boansi GFA CAMERAMAN: Gabriel Frimpong

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Samartex vs BYF VENUE: Samreboi REFEREE: Franklin Akumatey ASSISTANTS: Patrick Peter Osei & Agbeshie Adams 4TH REFEREE: Solomon Mordey MATCH COMMISSIONER: Emmanuel Twumasi VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Kwasi Abronomah GFA CAMERAMAN: John Afful

DATE: Saturday, April, 2021 MATCH: New Edubiase vs Nzema Kotoko VENUE: Gyamfi park, Bekwai REFEREE: Mathew Atuah ASSISTANTS: Seidu Abdulai & Issah Mumuni Bagurichira 4TH REFEREE: Isaac Brobbey MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Joe Nimaku VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalil Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: Isaac Nyarko

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Venomous Vipers vs Unistar Academy (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Robert Mensah Stadium REFEREE: Enoch Diawuo ASSISTANTS: Mary Tei & Doris Essuman 4TH REFEREE: Joseph Osafo MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abdul Karim Mustapha VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Joseph Ofori Mensah GFA CAMERAMAN: Elvis Mensah

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Pacific Heroes vs Proud United VENUE: Agogo REFEREE: Eliasu Sintuo Tonsuglo ASSISTANTS: Iddrisu Issahaku & Michael Lamme 4TH REFEREE: Angel Elisha MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abubakari Mustapha VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Prince Baah GFA CAMERAMAN: Kwaku Kwaning

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Swedru All Blacks vs Skyy VENUE: Swedru Stadium REFEREE: Bliss Douglas -Kporha ASSISTANTS: Wisdom Tefe & Michael Alugmi 4TH REFEREE: Gilbert Amoah Ayariga MATCH COMMISSIONER: Egbert Macdonald VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Emmanuel Akroboto GFA CAMERAMAN: Mary Naquentera

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Phar Rangers vs Heart of Lions (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Mampong REFEREE: Robert Musey ASSISTANTS: Musah Bashiru & Isaac Nyarko 4TH REFEREE: Edward Annan MATCH COMMISSIONER: Samuel Symphonianus Abbey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Joycelyn Effah Opoku GFA CAMERAMAN: Emmanuel Kpab

DATE: Saturday, April 3, 2021 MATCH: Accra City Stars vs Nania (LIVE ON FACEBOOK) VENUE: Teshie MATS park REFEREE: Joyce Obenewaa Appiah ASSISTANTS: Beatrice Thaud & James Osafo 4TH REFEREE: Daniel Amoah Oppong MATCH COMMISSIONER: Henry Nettey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Amenu GFA CAMERAMAN: Felix Anyane

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Planners vs Youngwise VENUE: Akim Tafo Rovers park REFEREE: Iddrisu Mustapha ASSISTANTS: Barnabas Amenyo & Babavi Ngorli Eso 4TH REFEREE: Joseph Kwaku Addae MATCH COMMISSIONER: Edmund Quaye Mensah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: Ekow Davis

DATE: Friday, April 2, 2021 MATCH: Vision vs Mighty Jets VENUE: Amrahia REFEREE: Alfred Tabi ASSISTANTS: Anthony Appiah Mends& Isaac Owusu 4TH REFEREE: Jacob Assafuah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Caeser-Heh Franklin VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: Yahaya Swalihu

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Uncle T vs Tema Youth VENUE: GSCE, Prampram REFEREE: Isaac Adjanor ASSISTANTS: James Ainooson vs Emmanuel Essuman Arthur 4TH REFEREE: Caleb Abotsi MATCH COMMISSIONER: Kuedufia Famous VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: Michael Wortordzor

DATE: Saturday, April 3, 2021 MATCH: Danbort vs Kotoku Royals VENUE: Zimmermann park, Nungua REFEREE: Siraj Yahya ASSISTANTS: Abdul Rahman Yakubu & George Akisboka 4TH REFEREE: Mawuli Klu MATCH COMMISSIONER: George Eric Antwi VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Caleb Ablorh GFA CAMERAMAN: Jeffrey Marfo

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Amidaus Professionals vs Accra Lions VENUE: Tema Stadium REFEREE: Emmanuel Asare Darko ASSISTANTS: Kenneth Armoo & Kwame Frimpong 4TH REFEREE: Eammanuel Odoom MATCH COMMISSIONER: Anthony S.K. Annor VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Gabriel Obu GFA CAMERAMAN: Aaron Tetteh Narh

DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021 MATCH: Agbozume Weavers vs Krystal Palace VENUE: Agbozume Somey park REFEREE: Gideon Nii Coffie ASSISTANTS: Divine Gbolomor & Seth Armah Ashai 4TH REFEREE: Godwin Kofi Kpodo MATCH COMMISSIONER: John Ayeh Obuobisa VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Sandocal Akpabli GFA CAMERAMAN: Michael Iced

