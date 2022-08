3 hours ago

Referees have been named for Match Day One of the 2022 Division One League Super Cup at the Presbyterian Astro Turf at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The competition kicks start on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 with two matches expected to come on at Kyebi.

Below are the Match Officials:

REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2022

MATCH: NSOATREMAN FC VS. LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

VENUE: KYEBI PRESBYTERIAN ASTRO TURF

REFEREE: HARUNA ALHASSAN

ASSISTANTS: DELADEM KWASI TEY & PHILIP AMOH

4TH REFEREE: ADUHENE BLESS

LIVE ON MAX TV

DATE: TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2022

MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS VS. EBUSUA DWARFS

VENUE: KYEBI PRESBYTERIAN ASTRO TURF

REFEREE: CHRISTOPHER NII ADJEI OKPOTI

ASSISTANTS: EDMUND OFOE TETTEH & LINDA AYINPOKA ASOGRO

4TH REFEREE: JULIANNA ANTIEH

LIVE ON MAX TV