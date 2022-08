27 minutes ago

Appointments have been made for the semifinal matches of the DOL Super cup at the Kyebi Presbyterian Astro Turf on Wednesday, August 23, 2022.

Here are the Match Officials:

MATCH: LIBERTY vs. SAMARTEX

VENUE: KYEBI PRESBY ASTRO TURF

REFEREE: MAHAMUD KARIM DOGO

ASSISTANTS: PARTEY ABRAHAM & LINDA AYINPOKA

4TH REFEREE: ALEX AMOABENG

KICK OFF: 3PM

LIVE ON GFA YOUTUBE PAGE

MATCH: TAMALE CITY VS NSOATRAMAN FC

VENUE: KYEBI PRESBY ASTRO TURF

REFEREE: ISSAH ALHASSAN

ASSISTANTS: DELADEM KWASI TEY & BELINDA ADZADU

4TH REF: NANA KOJO YENZU

KICK OFF: 5:30PM

LIVE ON GFA YOUTUBE PAGE