The Accra Sports Stadium will host the maiden edition of the First Lady's Cup between WPL Champions Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Friday, December 10, 2021.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4pm.

Below are the Match Officials for the First Lady's Cup:

No.  REFEREES, VENUE & OTHER OFFICIALS
DATE: DECEMBER 10,2021 

MATCH: AMPEM DARKOA LADIES VS HASAACAS LADIES

VENUE:

REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH

ASSISTANTS: BEATRICE THAUD  & ALICE FARIZUA CHAKULE

4TH REFEREE: JOYCE OBENEWAA APPIAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AMA BROBBEY  WILLIAMS