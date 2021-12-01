The Accra Sports Stadium will host the maiden edition of the First Lady's Cup between WPL Champions Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Friday, December 10, 2021. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4pm. Below are the Match Officials for the First Lady's Cup:
MATCH: AMPEM DARKOA LADIES VS HASAACAS LADIES
VENUE:
REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH
ASSISTANTS: BEATRICE THAUD & ALICE FARIZUA CHAKULE
4TH REFEREE: JOYCE OBENEWAA APPIAH
MATCH COMMISSIONER: AMA BROBBEY WILLIAMS
