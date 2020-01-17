The National Women’s Premier League begins this weekend in the Northern and Southern sectors.
Match officials for the opening round of matches have been appointed.
Here are the match officials for Day One of the Women’s Premier League:
NORTHERN SECTOR
Match: Ampem Darkoa Ladies vs Ashtown Ladies (Sunday)
Venue: Techiman Ohene Ameyaw park
Referee: Barikisu Salifu
Asst 1: Abigail Abanga
Asst 2: Belinda K. Bane
4th Ref: Fuseini Mariam
Match Commissioner: Ahmed Mansura
Match: Fabulous Ladies vs Pearlpia ladies (Sunday)
Venue: Kumasi Wesley College Park
Referee: Cynthia Anafo
Asst 1: Issah Fatimata
Asst 2: Ibrahim Rabi
4th Ref: Dora Agomnah
Match Commissioner: Agnes Abefe
Match: Northern Ladies vs Kumasi Sports Academy (Friday)
Venue: Tamale Stadium
Referee: Felicia Addo
Asst 1: Patricia Kyeraa
Asst 2: Theresa Ofori
4th Ref: Vida Yenugbe
Match Commissioner: Constance Aze
Match: Supreme Ladies vs Prisons Ladies (Sunday)
Venue: Kumasi Paa Joe Stadium
Referee: Joyce Appiah
Asst 1: Gloria Akwandoh
Asst 2: Agnes Gohoho
4th Ref: Lovia B. Duodo
Match Commissioner: Medina Srem-Sai
SOUTHERN SECTOR
Match: Hasaacas ladies vs Samaria ladies (Saturday)
Venue: Essipon
Referee: Rita Nkansah Boateng
Asst 1: Doris Essuman Darko
Asst 2: Winifred Adokoh
4th Ref: Mavis Annani
Match Commissioner: Hannah Bennin
Match: Immigration Ladies vs Soccer Intellectuals (Sunday)
Venue: McDan La Town Park
Referee: Cynthia Anuyere
Asst 1: Augustina Grand
Asst 2: Adelaide Akyaa
4th Ref: Serephine Anyinam
Match Commissioner: Christiana Tetteh
Match: Police Ladies vs Lady Strikers (Saturday)
Venue: Mc Dan la Town park
Referee: Gloria Yayra Mortu
Asst 1: Benedicta Avedzi
Asst 2: Patience Amenyitor
4th Ref: Mansah Hommey
Match Commissioner: Beryl Essel-Cudjoe
Match: Sea Lions vs Halifax FC (Saturday)
Venue: Elmina
Referee: Ayishetu Amadu
Asst 1: Cynthia Mensah
Asst 2: Avor Alnice Edem
4th Ref: Rejoice Addokwei
Match Commissioner: Benedicta Wormade
