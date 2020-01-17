1 hour ago

The National Women’s Premier League begins this weekend in the Northern and Southern sectors.

Match officials for the opening round of matches have been appointed.

Here are the match officials for Day One of the Women’s Premier League:

NORTHERN SECTOR

Match: Ampem Darkoa Ladies vs Ashtown Ladies (Sunday)

Venue: Techiman Ohene Ameyaw park

Referee: Barikisu Salifu

Asst 1: Abigail Abanga

Asst 2: Belinda K. Bane

4th Ref: Fuseini Mariam

Match Commissioner: Ahmed Mansura

Match: Fabulous Ladies vs Pearlpia ladies (Sunday)

Venue: Kumasi Wesley College Park

Referee: Cynthia Anafo

Asst 1: Issah Fatimata

Asst 2: Ibrahim Rabi

4th Ref: Dora Agomnah

Match Commissioner: Agnes Abefe

Match: Northern Ladies vs Kumasi Sports Academy (Friday)

Venue: Tamale Stadium

Referee: Felicia Addo

Asst 1: Patricia Kyeraa

Asst 2: Theresa Ofori

4th Ref: Vida Yenugbe

Match Commissioner: Constance Aze

Match: Supreme Ladies vs Prisons Ladies (Sunday)

Venue: Kumasi Paa Joe Stadium

Referee: Joyce Appiah

Asst 1: Gloria Akwandoh

Asst 2: Agnes Gohoho

4th Ref: Lovia B. Duodo

Match Commissioner: Medina Srem-Sai

SOUTHERN SECTOR

Match: Hasaacas ladies vs Samaria ladies (Saturday)

Venue: Essipon

Referee: Rita Nkansah Boateng

Asst 1: Doris Essuman Darko

Asst 2: Winifred Adokoh

4th Ref: Mavis Annani

Match Commissioner: Hannah Bennin

Match: Immigration Ladies vs Soccer Intellectuals (Sunday)

Venue: McDan La Town Park

Referee: Cynthia Anuyere

Asst 1: Augustina Grand

Asst 2: Adelaide Akyaa

4th Ref: Serephine Anyinam

Match Commissioner: Christiana Tetteh

Match: Police Ladies vs Lady Strikers (Saturday)

Venue: Mc Dan la Town park

Referee: Gloria Yayra Mortu

Asst 1: Benedicta Avedzi

Asst 2: Patience Amenyitor

4th Ref: Mansah Hommey

Match Commissioner: Beryl Essel-Cudjoe

Match: Sea Lions vs Halifax FC (Saturday)

Venue: Elmina

Referee: Ayishetu Amadu

Asst 1: Cynthia Mensah

Asst 2: Avor Alnice Edem

4th Ref: Rejoice Addokwei

Match Commissioner: Benedicta Wormade