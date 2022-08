55 minutes ago

Appointments have been made for Match Day Two of the DOL Super Cup. The matches will take place at the Kyebi Presbyterian Astro Turf on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Below are the Match Officials:

DATE: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2022

MATCH: FC SMARTEX 1996 VS. YOUNG APOSTLES FC

VENUE: KYEBI PRESBYTERIAN ASTRO TURF

REFEREE: ALEX AMOABENG

ASSISTANTS: PARTEY ABRAHAM & BELINDA ADZADU

4TH REFEREE: NANA KOJO YENSU

LIVE ON MAX TV

DATE: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2022

MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS VS. EBUSUA DWARFS

VENUE: KYEBI PRESBYTERIAN ASTRO TURF

REFEREE:KENNETH ACQUAH

ASSISTANTS: PHILIP AMOH & NANA KOFI AMOAH

4th REFEREE: MOHAMMED GODO

LIVE ON MAX TV