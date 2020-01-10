2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak will need to arrest the slide very swiftly heading into match day three of the Ghana Premier League as the club remain without a single point going into match day three.

The Phobians have lost all two games played so far this season repeating an unwanted recorded which happened in 2009 the season which they rallied back to win the Premier League and the last time in more than a decade.

Interim coach Edward Nii Odoom since the humbling at Medeama has been touting his credentials and his ability to handle a team with the stature of Hearts of Oak but his talking has not come with questioning the quality of materials available to him.

Hearts of Oak ship in goals at will and struggle to create or score despite having Mohammed Alhassan an impressive centre back who at some point earned a national team call up and the talented Efutu in midfield with Joseph Esso who turned heads with his performance at the Wafu Nations Cup still present.

Hearts are yet to keep a clean sheet nor score a goal in the league so far and coach Nii Odoom has his work cut out for him.

The Club's goal scoring burden is heavily pinned on Joseph Esso and If he is well policed and does not score there is no party,Obeng K Junior scored in the Phobian's friendly played with lower tier K14 Spartans Academy so may start scoring soon.

For Ebusua Dwarfs, their story is not so different from the phobians as they are yet to win a game or record a single point.

They lost their opening game at home against Medeama by 3-1 and were also beaten by WAFA by two goals without reply.

Hearts have traditionally fared well against Ebusua Dwarfs winning the last three encounters whilst scoring an average of two goals per game.

The Phobians are favourites for this clash with coach Edward Nii Odoom claiming coaching Hearts of Oak is not beyond him but its now time to walk the talk after a full week of training with the lads.

It will be the first game to be televised by new TV rights holders StarTimes on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.