1 hour ago

It’s all here, down to the lane, the commencement of yet another season (2020/21) Inter Allies begin the campaign at home to Dreams FC.

The slate is now clean ahead of Inter Allies FC’s 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Season opener on Monday, we host Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It’s been certain that encounters between both sides have always been exchanging and very tough and our league opener promises to replicate the previous ones.

Technically, this will be the fifth time for Inter Allies to start the season at home as the club recorded a defeat and two wins and a draw in the previous four openings.

MATCH OFFICIALS:

Referee: Ben K. Sefah

Assistant 1: Isaac Odoom

Assistant 2: Frederick Danful

4th Referee: Kenny Padi

Match Commissioner: Mike Amedior

Venue Media Officer: Fred Gyan-Mante

MATCH DETAILS:

Competition: Ghana Premier League Week 1

Date: Monday, 16th November 2020

Time: 6:00pm

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Broadcast: The match will be televised Live on StarTimes

TEAM NEWS:

There’s been a few injury concerns with Mohammed Zakari ruled out. He will miss the first game after suffering a minor injury.

New signing Taufiq Shaibu from Mighty Jets is not ready for his debut, he’s also out to injury.

The rest of the squad look fit for the league’s opener against Dreams FC on Monday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

We have met twice in the country’s top-flight football, Inter Allies have the upper hand with a win and draw in the two game played.

2015/16 Season:



Inter Allies 2-2 Dreams FC – Tema

Dreams FC 0-1 Inter Allies – Dawu

Dreams FC 3-2 Inter Allies – Dawu

2020/21 Season: