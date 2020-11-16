It’s all here, down to the lane, the commencement of yet another season (2020/21) Inter Allies begin the campaign at home to Dreams FC.
The slate is now clean ahead of Inter Allies FC’s 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Season opener on Monday, we host Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.
It’s been certain that encounters between both sides have always been exchanging and very tough and our league opener promises to replicate the previous ones.
Technically, this will be the fifth time for Inter Allies to start the season at home as the club recorded a defeat and two wins and a draw in the previous four openings.
MATCH OFFICIALS:
Referee: Ben K. Sefah
Assistant 1: Isaac Odoom
Assistant 2: Frederick Danful
4th Referee: Kenny Padi
Match Commissioner: Mike Amedior
Venue Media Officer: Fred Gyan-Mante
MATCH DETAILS:
Competition: Ghana Premier League Week 1
Date: Monday, 16th November 2020
Time: 6:00pm
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Broadcast: The match will be televised Live on StarTimes
TEAM NEWS:
There’s been a few injury concerns with Mohammed Zakari ruled out. He will miss the first game after suffering a minor injury.
New signing Taufiq Shaibu from Mighty Jets is not ready for his debut, he’s also out to injury.
The rest of the squad look fit for the league’s opener against Dreams FC on Monday.
HEAD-TO-HEAD:
We have met twice in the country’s top-flight football, Inter Allies have the upper hand with a win and draw in the two game played.
2015/16 Season:
- Inter Allies 2-2 Dreams FC – Tema
- Dreams FC 0-1 Inter Allies – Dawu
Dreams FC 3-2 Inter Allies – Dawu
2020/21 Season:
- Inter Allies ?-? Dreams FC – Accra
- Dreams FC ?-? Inter Allies – Dawu
Comments