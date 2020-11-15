1 hour ago

It was an entertaining game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium as Ashantigold dropped points against an impressive Karela United side.

Karela United took the lead in a game that produced four goals after Diawise Taylor slotted home from the right side of the 18 yard box with a fierce shot in the fifth minute.

The away side Karela United were looking good value for money as they presses the home side into submission in the early exchanges of the game.

Diawise Taylor should have done better when he headed a cross wide when he should have scored his second goal of the day.

It did not take long before the miners got the equalizer after Appiah McCarthy's free kick took a big deflection to wrong foot goalkeeper Yaw Ansah in post for Karela in the 23rd minute.

The miners added the second goal just before half time after Hans Kwofie headed home a nice cross from the left to make it 2-1 in favour of the miners.

Ashantigold were forced into an early substitution as Mark Agyekum went out injures to be replaced by Eric Esso.

Karela come out strongly in the second half of the game as substitute Samuel Ofori latched onto an Umar Bashiru through pass to clip the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 2-2.

Ashantigold pressed for the elusive match winner but it never arrived as the spoils was shared