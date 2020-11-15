36 minutes ago

Ebusua Dwarfs produced a lot of entertainment on the opening day of the season as they drew 2-2 with Elmina Sharks on the opening day of the season at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The home side Ebusua Dwarfs opened the scores of the game through Dennis Korsah in the 20th minute from the penalty spot in the first half after a foul in the Sharks penalty box.

Elmina Sharks were sparked into action as midfielder Richard Mpong got the equalizer for the away side just before the break in the 41st minute as the two sides went into the break with 1-1 scoreline.

Just after restart Elmina Sharks took the lead through a corner kick goal from Ishmael Hammond to make the scores 2-1.

The home side Ebusua Dwarfs pressed on for the equalizer but they struggled to find it until the last moments of the game when they had a free kick just outside the 18 yard box.

Dwarfs goalkeeper Issah Razak came all the way from his post to effect the free kick in the 85th minute and he expertly bend the free kick beyond the Elmina Sharks wall into the left bottom corner to get Ebusua Dwarfs a point from the jaws of defeat.