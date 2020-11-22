1 hour ago

King Faisal earned their first point of the season after coming from a goal down to snatch a draw against Aduana Stars at the Techiman Park.

It was King Faisal's home game as the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is currently under renovation.

The home side created some decent chances in the early exchanges of the game but could not convert the chances that came their way.

Aduana Stars took the initiative and the often leaky King Faisal defence cracked as Yahaya Mohammed scored the opener and his first for the season with two minutes to half time.

King Faisal were determined to get something from the game and kept pressing Aduana Stars for the equalizer but that was helped when Aduana defender Isaac Kwain was sent off in the 66th minute.

The home side quickly made their numerical advantage count as they pulled parity through Boatneg Frimpong in the 73rd minute.

King Faisal tried to grab all three points but Aduana Stars stood firm and went away with a point.