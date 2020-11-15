48 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko dropped points against Techiman Eleven Wonders in their opening game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The porcupine warriors took very long to settle into the game as the away side could have scored at least two goals with the numerous chances they had in the game.

It took Kotoko nearly 25 minutes to settle into the game as Techiman Eleven Wonders suffocated Asante Kotoko with their high pressing game.

When Kotoko settled into the game their best chance of the game fell to in-form pre-season striker Kwame Poku but he fluffed his lines as did Evans Adomako who replaced the injured Augustine Okrah in the game.

The first half ended goalless as both sides failed to convert any of the chances that came their way in the first half.

Ten minutes after restart Kwame Poku finally found his bearings as he scored to put the porcupine warriors into the lead in the second half.

Eleven Wonders grew strongly into the game as Kotoko went to bed after taking the lead in the game.

On loan Dreams FC substitute Prince Okraku grabbed the equalizer for Eleven Wonders as their performance deserved with a powerful finish into the bottom corner.

Kotoko pressed on for the elusive winning goal but could not find it as both sides settled for a point each.