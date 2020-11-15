3 hours ago

It was the first game of the much anticipated 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season and both Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea gave glimpses of what is to come the coming weeks.

The away side Berekum Chelsea started the brighter of the two sides making several incursions into the Legon Cities half.

George Yirenkyi of Berekum Chelsea tested goalkeeper Fatau Dauda with a free kick from about 25 yards but the ball was quickly gathered by the former national team in the 5th minute.

The Bibires kept on knocking the Legon Cities door for the opener and Augustine Henneh struck a free kick which took a vicious deflection but for the vigilance of Fatau Dauda in post for Legon Cities.

Chelsea were not to be denied this time round from the spot after a foul in the box by Legon Cities on Kofi Owusu, captain Steven Amankona stepped up and sent Fatau Dauda the wrong way to open the scores in the 22nd minute and also have the enviable record of scoring the first league goal of the season.

Former Kotoko winger Baba Mahama should have done better with a header when well placed to have pulled parity for the Royals.

But he won a penalty for his side after he was brought down in the Chelsea box after a nice swivel turn,upped stepped former Chelsea player Jonah Attuquaye who only joined Legon Cities during the transfer window to slot home the equalizer in the 34th minute to make it 1-1.

Both sides tried to snatch home the winner but failed miserable as it was obvious the two sides were rusty and lacked match sharpness going into the dying embers of the game.

A point a piece was a fair results for both teams as Berekum Chelsea got their first away point of the season.

