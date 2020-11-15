1 hour ago

Great Olympics underlined why they are branded the wonder club as they snatched a point at the dreaded Akoon Park against Medeama in Tarkwa.

Medeama have been tipped as one of the favourites to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season despite selling majority of their strikers who helped them to the summit of the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The home side Medeama were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Great Olympics side who were very determined to get a result.

It was all Medeama in opening stages of the game but were unable to take advantage of the numerous chances that came their way.

The Medeama goal duly arrived in the 36th minute as they were knocking the door with Ali Ouattara who gave the home side a one nil lead going into the break.

How Medeama could do with any of Prince Opoku Agyemang and Nana Kofi Babil as they piled on the pressure for the second goal in the second half but their attackers wasted all the chances that came their way.

Great Olympics grabbed the much needed equalizer as former Asante Kotoko midfieder Michael Yeboah came from the bench to give Olympics the equalizer for 1-1 in the 73rd minute.

Medeama went for broke in the final 17 minutes but Great Olympics stood firm and walked away with a point at Tarkwa.