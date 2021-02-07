2 hours ago

An 86th minutes strik from Kojo Obeng Junior was all that Accra Hearts of Oak needed to secure a point in their match-week 13 fixture against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 home stalemate by Legon Cities on Sunday evening.

A missed penalty, a disallowed goal amid lackluster performance left the Phonians with no win in 4 matches.

The had succumbed to Jonah Attuquay's individual effort minutes after Umar Manaph's penalty went off target.

The Phobians looked dangerous in the early minutes of the game but they failed to make good use of their chances as Legon Cities punished them with their first attempt.

Obeng Junior nearly gave Kosta Papic's side the lead on the fourth minute but his strike went off target.

The home side wasted a spot-kick awarded to them by the referee on the 15th minute as the visitors responded with the opener after four minutes.

On the 19th minute, Former Berekum Chelsea star Jonah Attuaquaye snatched the opener for Legon Cities with a solo run.

It is second time the young chap has scored agains the Phobians following a similar feat in last year's cancelled league when he was then playing for Berekum Chelsea.

Hearts of Oak staged an intense pressure on the Royals in the last ten minutes of the first half but goalkeeper Selorm Honu denied them with magnificent saves.

The first department of the game ended in a 1-0 win in favor of Legon Cities.

In the second half, Coach Kosta Papic introduced Benjamin Afutu and Isaac Mensah as replacement for Frederick Ansah Botchway and Patrick Razak respectively.

Hearts of Oak continued their dominance exhibited in the first half as Obeng Junior came close to score but his strike went wide.

Striker Kojo Obeng Junior managed to pick a point for Hearts of Oak with his cool finish on the 86th minute of the game.

The striker now has 4 goals after returning from weeks of injury layoff.