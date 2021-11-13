50 minutes ago

The maternity ward at Dokrochiwa Health Centre in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region has been closed down for the past four months due to the dilapidated state of the entire maternity block. The facility which has over the years developed deep cracks on the walls poses an imminent danger to both the health workers and the patients, hence the closure by the authorities to avoid any unforeseen disaster.

The Dokrochiwa Health Centre is the apex among tree health facilities and referral points serving over thirty communities in the catchment areas.

Meanwhile, the state of the health centre is not encouraging as the maternity ward which serves several from the community has been closed down due to its dilapidated state and following that, they have to operate from a cubicle which is so uncomfortable.

Speaking to Peacefmonline, the Senior Staff Midwife, Regina Asakibelongo explained the reasons why they have to vacate the previous maternity facility and how the current place is making their work difficult.

The Physician Assistant at the Health Centre, Eric Owusu Mensah was also with the view that considering the large number of people they serve from the communities, the facility needed an upgrade to be able to cater for the health needs of the people.

The Assemblymember of the Dokrochiwa Electoral area, Desmond Ohene Larbi pointed out how the area and its environs are bedevilled with developmental challenges and appealed to the government to consider them and address their numerous problems which the health centre and the road networks are key.

Some of the pregnant women shared the frustrations they sometimes go through as they have to wait for several hours before it gets to their turn.