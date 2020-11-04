2 hours ago

Moneybags Legon Cities FC nearly assembled a new set of team with the unveiling of 12 new players signed by the club ahead of the new season.

Asamoah Gyan added the stardust to the 12 new acquisitions but conspicuously missing from the roster is talented teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe who the club signed on deadline day.

Despite the player being part of registered players by the club at the Ghana Football Association he is yet to be announced by his club as they have announced other signings.

According to sources he was absent during the unveiling because of commitments with the national team and will be unveiled at a later date.

Legon Cities will begin their league campaign against Berkum Chelsea.

Below is the full list of players unveiled by the club: Asamoah Gyan, David Cudjoe, Baba Mahama, Elvis Opoku, Raphael Ocloo, Michael Ampadu, Foster Briamah, Jonah Attuquaye, Ali Briamah Foster, Samuel Norgbey, Vincent Adu Gyamfi and Nasiru Moro

