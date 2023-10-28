4 hours ago

In a Scottish Championship clash, 19-year-old Ghanaian prodigy Mathew Anim Cudjoe made a significant impact for Dundee United, coming off the bench to score in their emphatic 6-0 victory over Arbroath FC.

The Tannadice Park in Dundee witnessed a dominant performance from Dundee United in this Round 10 encounter. Louis Moult opened the scoring just seven minutes into the match, setting the tone for the day.

Ross Docherty swiftly doubled the lead seven minutes later, and young forward Kai Fotheringham further increased the advantage two minutes before halftime.

Tony Watt added his name to the scoresheet twelve minutes into the second half, and Louis Moult secured his brace soon after.

Anim Cudjoe entered the game in the 63rd minute, replacing Watt. He added the final goal of the match in the 87th minute, capping off Dundee United's remarkable 6-0 win.

With this victory, Dundee United maintains their lead in the league standings, amassing 24 points from 10 games as they intensify their push for promotion to the Scottish Premier League at the end of the season.

The young Ghanaian talent, Mathew Anim Cudjoe, has been a standout performer in the 2023-24 season, having notched four goals and two assists in just seven appearances in the Scottish Championship.