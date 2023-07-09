4 hours ago

Ghanaian youth international Mathew Anim-Cudjoe was the star of the show for his Dundee United side in their pre-season training win over Queen of the South Football Club on Saturday.

In the friendly match held at St. Andrews University Park, Anim-Cudjoe played a key role in Dundee United's 2-1 win.

The 19-year-old forward broke the deadlock early in the second half, scoring a goal after a fine cut-back from substitute Kai Fotheringham.

Anim-Cudjoe's dynamic play also earned his team a penalty, but unfortunately, Chris Mochrie hit the bar from the spot.

Despite this setback, Queens managed to equalize against the run of play through Craig McGuffie. However, Dundee United secured the victory with a spectacular strike from Declan Glass.

Upcoming fixtures for Dundee United include a match against St Mirren on Tuesday, followed by the Viaplay Cup visit to Spartans next Saturday, which will mark the start of the competitive action.

Last season, Anim-Cudjoe made 12 appearances for Dundee United as they faced relegation from the Scottish Premier League.

As the new season approaches, the young Ghanaian talent will aim to contribute significantly to the team's efforts and help them achieve success in their campaigns.