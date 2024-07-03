3 hours ago

Matthew Amoah Jr. the son of legendary former Ghana striker Mathew Amoah has expressed his utmost joy and pride as he signed his first professional contract with Feyenoord.

The young attacker, who has been with the Feyenoord Academy since his early youth, expressed his pride and excitement at the opportunity.

"I am super proud to have signed my first contract with Feyenoord," said Amoah Jr. "I have been playing for the club since the youngest youth and have worked towards this wonderful moment all these years.

Next season I want to take the next step in my development and I hope to be important for my team again by giving assists and scoring goals."

Amoah Jr. began his football journey with the amateur club Baronie in Breda before joining Feyenoord's renowned academy.

His talent has seen him progress through the ranks, and he is set to join Feyenoord Under 17 following the summer break. In April, he was honoured as the Academy Player of the Month, highlighting his growing influence.

The young striker follows in the footsteps of his father, former Ghana international Matthew Amoah, who made a name for himself in Dutch football with clubs like Vitesse and NAC Breda.

Amoah Sr.'s prolific goal-scoring ability was instrumental in Ghana's qualification for their maiden World Cup appearance in 2006.

As Amoah Jr. embarks on his professional journey, he carries the legacy of his father and the hopes of continuing the family tradition of football excellence.