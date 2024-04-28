3 hours ago

Matthew Cudjoe and his Dundee United teammates have secured the Scottish Championship title with one match remaining, guaranteeing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Despite Cudjoe being unused in Friday night’s 0-0 draw at Airdrie, the result was enough to earn the Tangerines the crucial point they needed to clinch the championship.

Throughout the season, the Ghanaian youth international has been a key contributor to Dundee United's success, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Dundee United will officially celebrate their title win next Friday when they host Partick Thistle at home on the final day of the season.

Cudjoe's impressive performances have attracted attention from several clubs, and after two-and-a-half seasons with Dundee United, he may be considering his options for the future.