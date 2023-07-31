2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder, Mawuli Kwame Mensah has sealed a transfer move to Spanish club Real Betis in a promising three-year deal.

The La Liga side made the official announcement of his signing ahead of the 2023/24 Spanish top-flight season.

Mensah's exceptional performances and skills have caught the attention of Betis coach Manuel Pelligrini, who recognized his great potential as a player.

This recognition has earned Mensah a lucrative move to one of Spain's top football clubs.

At just 19 years old, the midfielder's move from Antequera CF to Real Betis marks a significant step up in his career.

The top hierarchy at Betis has high expectations for Mensah, as they see him playing a crucial role in the senior side's setup.

The club is hopeful that his talent and contributions will not only elevate their performance in the upcoming season but also potentially make a significant impact in the league.

The deal has been successfully finalized, and Mensah is now set to make the Benito Villamarín Stadium his home ground until 2026.

As he embarks on this new chapter in his football career, fans and football enthusiasts are eager to see how he will flourish and contribute to the success of Real Betis in the highly competitive La Liga.