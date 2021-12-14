1 hour ago

Mawums Ghana Ltd has donated an amount of One Hundred and Thirty-Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS130,000) to BOSA (old students association) to fund the construction of a sick bay for the Business Senior High School, Tamale.

The donation will complement efforts of the Old Students to construct and equip a sickbay for the school, which will cater for the health needs of both students and staff.

The Managing Director of Mawums Ltd, Mr. Fuseini Wumbei noted that the donation reinforces Mawums Limited's commitment to giving back to society, and in particular to support young people to fully realize their potentials.

Mr. Wumbei who is a member of the 1993 year group of the school commended old students of the school for the initiative and urged them to do more to uplift the image of the school.

A cheque for the money was received by some Executive Members of BOSA, including Dr Alhassan Musah, Dr Ibn-Kailan Abdul-Hamid and Alhaji Muniru Mukhtar.

On behalf of BOSA and the school, the executive members thanked Mawums Ltd for the kind gesture and sacrifice and assured the company that the sickbay will be completed and furnished in good time for the school to use it for the intended purposes.

The executive noted that the school will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023, imposing some responsibilities on all stakeholders particularly old students to embark on landmark projects to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

They, therefore, called on all old students to rally around the flag of Mother Bisco to make it great and strong.