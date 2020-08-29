2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Maxwell Ankomah has signed for Cyprus side Akritas Chlorakas ahead of the coming season.

The secondd division side announced the capture of the 26 year old Ghanaian player after reaching an agreement on a one year deal.

He has played the bulk of his football in the lower reaches of the Cyprus League and will be hoping to help push his new side up the upper echelons of the league.

An official announcement by the club read: "In addition to his quality, Maxwell adds experience as he has 143 games in our league. The family of AKRITA welcomes and wishes the best to MAXWELL!,"

The attacker will be hoping to feature prominently as they hope to climb up the league ladder.