9 minutes ago

Maxwell Arthur has today renewed his contract with Dreams FC, keeping him at the Theatre of Dreams until 2022.

The utility player has enjoyed a fine journey at the club playing a huge role in the team’s historic G8 victory in 2018.

Upon extending his stay with Dreams Maxwell Arthur said: ‘Dreams FC is not just a club to me but a home and I am so excited to be here for another two years. I love the club and I am glad to still have the opportunity to serve.

Dreams FC administrative manager Ameenu Shardow added: ‘We are delighted Maxwell Arthur will be staying with the club for another two years. I have no doubt that he will be a great addition to the team.

His experience, determination, and leadership, coupled with his ability on the ball, have made him a key figure within Winfred Dormom’s system.