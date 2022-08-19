2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baakoh has yet found another team as he has signed for newly promoted Algerian Ligue 1 side USM Kenchela.

He has signed an initial one-year contract with the North African side with an option to extend the deal.

Baakoh joins his new side on a free transfer after departing Jordanian side Sahab Club.

He joined Egyptian Premier League side, Ceramica Cleopatra, in December 2020 but struggled to find his feet and was sent on loan to Libyan side Al Madina in June 2021.

The winger was let go by the Egyptian club after which he embarked on a brief stint with Jordanian side Sahab Club.

He departed Asante Kotoko in 2020 after the expiration of his contract before joining the Egyptian side in the abortive move.

Kenchela only secured promotion to the Algerian top division last season and they will be hoping their new recruit can help them ensure safety.

Baakoh was a key member of the Wa All Stars now Legon Cities team that won the Ghana Premier League in 2016.