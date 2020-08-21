39 minutes ago

Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has confirmed that the club will be conducting a massive clear out exercise of their playing staff for the coming season.

He says the club's bloated squad will be cut down to 28 players for the 2020/2021 season as the team prepares for the coming season which will commence in October.

The gaffer also confirmed that the club is also in talks with eight players to beef up the squad while also cutting out some dead wood.

In an interview with Angel he said that club currently have 38 players and they must whittle it down.

"We have thirty-eight players in our fold. Some of them have returned from injuries whiles others have also rejoined us after their loan spells,"

"We will be releasing most of them because we have decided to work with only 28 players for next season"

"It's true that we are holding talks with top eight players to strengthen the team," he added.

The porcupine warriors have been linked with moves for the likes of Shafiu Mumuni, Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Joseph Esso,Justice Blay, Mathew Anim Cudjoe and Uganda centre-back Murushid Juuko.