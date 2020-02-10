1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko continued with their impressive away recorded after they defeated 10 man Dreams Fc on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League game.

Dreams Fc were reduced to a man down after influential striker Dentani Amadu was shown two yellow cards for two bookable offences.

Maxwell Konadu says he is delighted with his side's one nil victory and says the home team were promising but his side managed to tame them in the second half but admits the red card swayed the game in his team's favour.

"Dreams were promising in the first half but we neutralized them in the second half"

"My players kept on pushing and we had the needed win. It was a 50-50 game in the second half until the red card incident but we are happy with the three points" he said.

Kotoko have won more points away from home than any other team in the on going Ghana Premier League and will welcome Regional rivals Ashgold to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium over the weekend in their last game behind closed doors.