2 hours ago

Former Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has dragged the club before the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Player and coaches status committee for what he terms breach of contract.

This comes after the club in a letter addressed to their former coach indicated that they will pay him GHC80,500 as severance package for terminating his contract in December 2020.

In the said letter which was sent to Maxwell Konadu the club also demanded that his official car which was handed him while coach of the club should be returned to the club within a week.

The Kotoko letter is dated February 15th but it was delivered to their former coach on February 24th before Konadu reported the club to the Player and coaches status committee on Thursday, 4th March ,2021.

Kotoko were prepared to pay him three months salary which the club deemed as settlement for the dismissal in lieu of notice.

His remaining signing on fee amounting to GHC30,000 and winning bonuses in matches against Hearts of Oak in 2019 and Legon Cities.

The porcupine warriors at the time wanted to pay their former coach via cheque but later changed their minds and decided to pay the said monies into his bank account.

Kotoko decided against paying the stipulated GHC1,000 they were paying Konadu whiles he was coach and instead decided to pay him GHC500 as there was no binding contract for winning bonuses and was within the discretion of the club the amount to pay.

In February this year the former Black Stars assistant coach wrote to his former club to demand payment of $60,000 which he believes was the remainder of his contract sum before he was dismissed by the club.

But the club replied him in the letter that he was sacked due to his poor performance and was not due the entirety of his contract and only three months per the country's labour laws which amounted to $9000.

Already the club have been slapped with huge monies owed some four player who reported the club for unilateral contract termination while also copping a transfer ban which has now been lifted.