4 hours ago

There was nothing to separate Accra Heats of Oak and Legon Cities on Saturday when the two sides met in the match day 18 Ghana Premier League clash.

Hearts of Oak had a corner and it was effective by Sulley Muntari only for Isaac Mensah to power home a header in the 12th minute for the opening goal.

After the break the home side pressed for the equalizer as Jonah Attuquaye sent a free kick wide and also had shouts for a penalty in the 68th minute but was waved away by the referee.

Deep into stoppage time the host leveled with Osman Amadu scoring the leveler in the 93rd minute with a brilliant effort to stun the champions.

There was mutual respect between the two coaches as the Hearts of Oak gaffer admitted after the game that coach Maxwell Konadu is his boss which the legon Cities gaffer is aware.

“Maxwell Konadu is my boss and he knows it” the Hearts gaffer said afterthe game during the post match interview.

Konadu is a senior to the young Hearts gaffer who has taken the Ghana League by storm winning his first league title as a coach with Hearts of Oak last season.

This was after a fantastic spell at Medeama where he always led the league log before the league was truncated on two occasion whiles at Medeama.