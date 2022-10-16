3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper and captain, Felix Annan has accused his former coach Maxwell Konadu for making him lose his Black Stars position.

The Kotoko captain got married to his long time girlfriend Francisca Yeboah in Dormaa Ahenkro in January 2020 when Kotoko were on the verge of playing a crucial league game against Accra Hearts of Oak.

Since then, he lost his place in the goalpost to then second choice Kwame Baah and that continued till the season was truncated.

He made a total appearance of four for the club before the 2019/2020 league season was truncated.

The wedding ultimately cost him his place at the Black Stars as he was the only local player to have been included in Ghana's squad for the 2019 AFCON.

“I have always been ready to play and represent my country ever since I received my first call up in 2017." he told Nhyira FM

“I had a lot of issues with my playing time at club side which affected my chances at the Black Stars. I was just not playing and it’s not as if I wasn’t performing well, the coach [Maxwell Konadu] decided not to play me.

“Losing my position at Kotoko was one of the toughest times of my life. I wish I could get answers but I still don’t have. I confronted Maxwell Konadu but I didn’t feel the need to make the issues public.

“I felt I was good enough but the coach at (Kotoko) then, [Maxwell Konadu] didn’t give me much playing time and that’s why I lost my position in the Black Stars,” He added.

Meanwhile, Felix Annan is not giving up on any future call up at the Black Stars, as he is hopeful his time will come again.

“I have never given up. As far as I continue with my career, I am always ready and willing to push to be back again,” He concluded.