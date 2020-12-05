4 hours ago

Kumasi Asante will this afternoon face Mauritanian Champions FC Nouadhibou in the second leg of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

Coach Maxwell Konadu has named his starting eleven to take on the Mauritanians at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goalkeeper Kwame Baah who replaced the injured captain and no 1 Felix Annan maintains his spot with Abalora on the bench whiles Christopher Nettey and Ibrahim Imoro play at right and left full backs respectively.

Yusif Mubarik partners Abdul Ganiyu in central defence while Kwame Adom Frimpong and Emmanuel Keyekeh will play in the midfield double pivot.

The three players to play in front of them will be Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Asiamah and Osman Ibrahim while Kwame Opoku leads the line.

Kotoko drew 1-1 with the Mauritanian champions in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya and a win or goalless draw will take them through.

SQUAD LIST BELOW: