1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has weighed in on the club's recent challenges under current manager Prosper Narteh Ogum, urging for a more nuanced understanding of the situation.

Despite Kotoko's poor run of form in the Ghana Premier League, Konadu believes that solely attributing the team's struggles to Ogum's coaching tactics is unfair.

Instead, he suggests that the players' mindset and confidence play a significant role in their performance on the field.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Konadu emphasized the importance of support from all stakeholders, including fans and the media, to help the players regain their form.

He noted that the pressure placed on the players seems to affect their character and performance, making it crucial for them to receive encouragement and backing during this challenging period.

Konadu cautioned against knee-jerk reactions such as calling for Ogum's dismissal, advocating for unity within the club and a collective effort to turn things around.

He highlighted the players' potential and urged for patience and support as they work through their current struggles.

"This is a crucial moment for the players to receive support from the media and fans. Excessive pressure from these sources will not be beneficial," Konadu stressed, underlining the need for a balanced and supportive approach to help Kotoko rediscover their winning ways.