1 hour ago

Head Coach of Ghana Premier League side Maxwell Konadu has ruled himself out of the the race for the technical director role of the Ghana Football Association.

The GFA announced that the position will become vacant effective this month following the expiration of the tenure of Francis Oti Akenteng,the current director.

Oti Akenteng has served in this role for the last ten years and the search for his successor has already began as the GFA has laid out the skills and competencies they expect from the new technical director.

Speaking in an interview with online portal FMiG, Maxwell Konadu noted that he is not cut for such a role.

The former assistant coach of Ghana’s Black Stars believes he belongs more to the football pitch than serving as a director confined to an office space.

Maxwell Konadu responded in the negative when asked if he was interested in applying for the job.

“No!!!, that is not my field”, Konadu replied.

“I am a field coach, I don’t want to become a director” he briefly noted.

The new technical director shall among others be empowered by the GFA to carve a new blueprint for Ghana football.