1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko winger Augustine Okrah was set to join a yet to be named club in Turkey for a short loan stint but it appears that deal is dead in the water due to the intervention of his coach Maxwell Konadu.

The player was expected to leave for Turkey this week to join the club on loan until the end of the season.

Per reports, Asante Kotoko were to receive $50,000 from the short term deal but the club with the club having an option to make the deal permanent.

The ex-Bechem United attacker returned to the country last year to join the Porcupine Warriors after spells in Sweden, Sudan and India.

Asante Kotoko head coach,Maxwell Konadu has pleaded with winger Augustine Okrah to snub his current loan request from Turkey and stay with the club at least until the end of the season.

The coach has through the players manager told him the foundation of his current team has been built on him and Emmanuel Gyamfi hence the need to stay.

He has promised he will permit him to leave the club in the subsequent years if there are any other offers. The player as a sign of respect has accepted the plea from the coach.